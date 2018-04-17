Bluetones frontman returns to Northampton venue after acclaimed show

Following a lauded performance in 2016, frontman of The Bluetones Mark Morriss is returning to the Charles Bradlaugh in Northampton on April 28 for another solo show.

Morriss released six albums with The Bluetones, the most recent 2010’s A New Athens.

The band are best known for the single Slight Return which featured on their 1996 debut album Expecting To Fly. During their career, The Bluetones have notched up 14 top ten singles, three top ten albums and toured the world.

Despite disbanding in 2011, the band reformed in 2015. Morriss released his debut solo album Memory Muscle in 2008 with his most recent effort, Look Up, released last year. Morriss has also been a member of Matt Berry’s band, The Maypoles. Following his set, the IF DJs will be playing indie classics until the early hours. Doors open at 8pm, music from 9pm. Tickets cost £11 in advance via:

