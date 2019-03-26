Bloxx headline Craufurd Arms next week

Bloxx kick off their latest jaunt across the UK with a headline gig at the Craufurd Arms on Wednesday nextweek.

The Uxbridge quartet released their debut EP Headspace last month.

The record features past singles Headspace and Sea Blue which was released at the end of last year following a 20-date tour which included a sold-out show at London Borderline.

Bloxx’s latest UK tour takes them across the country in April and includes festival appearances at Reading and Leeds, Liverpool’s Sound City, Live At Leeds and at Sheffield’s Tramlines later this summer.

Earlier this year, they also open for The Wombats across Europe alongside Circa Waves.

Bloxx headline the Wolverton venue on Wednesday, April 3.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £8 in advance before fees.

For more details, visit fb.com/BloxxUK