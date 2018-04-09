Big name singer announced as support act for Lionel Richie concert in Northampton

Two special guests will join Lionel Richie on his 'All The Hits' UK Summer Tour later this year.

Anastacia and Shane Filan will join Lionel Richie on his exclusive UK summer tour in June - a major outdoor tour visiting a number of towns including Northampton.

Anastacia will be the star guest at the Northampton concert

The tour will kick off at Frankin's Gardens in Northampton on Friday, June 1 where Lionel will be joined by solo pop singer Anastacia.

Anastacia will also perform at Lionel's concerts in Perth, Lincoln, Shrewsbury and Chesterfield, while Westlife star Shane Filan will perform in Leigh, Carlisle, Hove and Holkham.

Anastacia burst onto the global music scene with her debut ‘Not That Kind’ and has since gone onto massive world renowned success achieving more than 20 million worldwide sales, making her one of the fastest and biggest selling artists of the new millennium.

With over a dozen Top 40 entries to her name, spurred on by multi-platinum, global hits ‘I’m Outta Love’ and ‘Left Outside Alone’ and major hits ‘Sick and Tired.’ Anastacia has achieved number one hits in 19 countries, a shower of gold and platinum awards, more than 100 million YouTube views, three BRIT Award nominations and more.

For 14 years, Shane Filan was a prominent member of hugely successful boy band Westlife, an act that managed to amass no fewer than 14 UK number one hits, 11 top 5 albums and over 50 million records sold worldwide before their dissolution in 2012 that saw them perform in front of 80.000 fans. Having now cemented himself as one of the UK’s most popular male solo artists.

The tour will be Lionel’s first UK shows since receiving glittering reviews for the ‘All The Hits’ tour which included three nights at London’s The O2. The dates followed a Glastonbury performance which drew the biggest crowd of the weekend as over 200,000 people flocked to the Pyramid Stage. Lionel’s incredible success continued as his album ‘The Definitive Collection’ topped the charts and provided his first UK Number 1 in 23 years.

The Lionel Richie ‘All The Hits’ tour will run from Friday June 1 until Sunday June 24.

Full details of the tour, confirmed venues and tickets are available here