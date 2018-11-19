Ben to bring Michael Jackson's hits to Northampton

A magical tribute to the King of Pop Michael Jackson is returning to Royal & Derngate.

Michael, starring Ben, is the largest touring tribute to the singer in the UK.

The award-winning production features a live band, stunning costumes and iconic dance routines and promises to create an authentic, lively and powerful re-creation of the superstar.

It mixes elements of Michael Jackson’s own stage shows with new arrangements and a breath-taking light show to create.

The show features the greatest hits of the singer and also The Jackson 5.

Michael Starring Ben is the latest smash hit theatre production from renowned producer James Baker.

The show is at the Northampton venue on Wednesday, November 28.

Music is from 7.30pm. Tickets cost from £26 before fees and can be booked by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk