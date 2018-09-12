Bedlam Breakout festival returns to Roadmender

Bedlam Breakout is returning to the Roadmender for the 26th instalment of its rockabilly and psychobilly weekender.

The Friday night will be headlined by Long Tall Texans with the Saturday split into two halves with the night headlined by Demented Are Go with Screaming Rebel Angels bringing the first half to a close.

Taking place every six months and attracting bands and fans from across the world, the event is organised by Tobe Wright and a group of friends.

The opening night will be celebrating the 15th anniversary of Western Star Records.

“All the bands playing are on the label with the Long Tall Texans and The Caravans being the most famous names from the early days of the scene” explains Tobe.

“We’ve also The Test Pilots from Sweden flying in for one gig.”

“Saturday is billed as The Dirty Dozen. Demented Are Go are one of the biggest names on the scene who always produce the goods on stage with their wild and punked-up psychobilly sounds.

“The Polecats were often in and around the national charts in the ‘80s and constantly deliver the goods.

“We have Screaming Blue Angels from New York and Germany’s Blue Rockin’ are making their festival debut.”

Doors on Friday open at 7pm with music beginning at 7.30pm with The Gruffs who will be followed by Test Pilots, Epileptic Hillbillies, The Caravans and the Long Tall Texans.

The following day, doors open at 12.30pm with Deadbeat Deluxe opening proceedings at 1pm.

They will be followed by Knocksville, El Camino, Sin Kings, The Hillmans and Screaming Rebel Angels.

There will then be a great from 6pm to 7.30pm before Blue Rockin play followed by The Midnighters, Thee Scarecrows, The Pharaohs, Polecats and headliners Demented Are Go

In a break from recent years, music moves to The Bear on the Sunday with the nearby pub also holding after hows’ on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Sunday will see UK bands playing outdoors in a mini marquee with food and a bar. Admission is free to festival wristband holders.

“The Bear has always supported us and been welcoming to all those coming to Bedlam over the years and it’s kind of a meeting place for everyone,”explains Tobe.

Music is from 2.30pm to 10pm on the Sunday. Tickets cost £15 for the Friday and £35 for the Saturday.

Additional words by Peter Dennis.