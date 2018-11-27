Bauhaus's Peter Murphy and David J to play hometown shows in Northampton

Former Bauhaus members Peter Murphy and David J make their return to Northampton this weekend for the first of two gigs at the Roadmender in December.

The gigs are part of a tour celebrating four decades of the iconic band and will see the pair play debut LP In The Flat Field in its entirety as well as other classics.

Bauhaus formed in Northampton in the late 1970s, led by Murphy. Venerated and highly influential, the band emerged from the post-punk alternative music scene of the early '80s with a string of innovative albums and a powerfully dramatic live presentation.

Their music embodies a minimalistic, disconsolate style of post-punk rock unlike any other. They released five albums and despite disbanding in the 1980s, they re-formed in 1998 and again for shows between 2005 and 2008. Their final album, Go Away White was released in 2008.

Last week, Leaving Records, in partnership with Stones Throw Records, released The Bela Session by Bauhaus on vinyl and digital streaming platforms. The Bela Session captures the first time Bauhaus recorded together, just six weeks after forming as a band, on January 26, 1979. This is the first release of that complete recording session featuring all five tracks, three of which are previously unreleased. It is also the first official reissue of the single Bela Lugosi’s Dead on vinyl for more than 30 years, as well as the first time the studio recording is officially available on DSPs.

Three months after releasing Bela Lugosi’s Dead in August 1979, the group signed with influential UK indie label 4AD, who released their debut album. This year, Beggars Arkive is reissuing records from the band’s catalogue on limited edition colour vinyl with Vinyl Me Please also offering an exclusive edition of The Bela Session on red vinyl in its member store.

Away from Bauhaus, Murphy has released a number of solo records.

Tickets are still available for the gig on Sunday, December 2, and cost £32.50 before fees via www.alttickets.com. VIP upgrades are available. The gig on Thursday, December 6, is sold out.