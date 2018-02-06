Barb Jungr to reimagine Beatles classics in Corby

Acclaimed and award-winning vocalist Barb Jungr and Emmy and Grammy award-winning American pianist, orchestrator and musical director John McDaniel will be reinterpreting the music of The Beatles at The Core at Corby Cube on February 9.

Come Together: Barb Jungr and John McDaniel Sing The Beatles is a programme of dynamically and innovatively re-arranged Beatles songs, which will see Jungr use her ability to revitalise familiar track by theatrically dramatising the lyrics.

Having grown up 40 miles from Liverpool, Jungr has followed the lives of the Fab Four with excitement and intrigue, giving the show a real personal significance for her. Across her 40-year career, Jungr has been internationally celebrated for combining immaculate vocal technique, impassioned performance, piercing insight and beautifully unexpected musical arrangements to reinterpret European and American popular songs in a revelatory manner.

Originally emerging from the alternative cabaret scene of the 1970s and 80s, alongside the likes of Julian Clary, Alexei Sayle and Arnold Brown, her ability to deliver shows which are alive and spontaneously is second to none.

John McDaniel has worked on Broadway as a conductor, musical director, and musical/vocal arranger and he is also the go-to accompanist for the very top tier of US cabaret stars including Betty Buckley, Tyne Daly, Brooke Shields and Patti LuPone.

Tickets £16, music from 7.30pm.