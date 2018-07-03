Bands line up for friendly fundraising festival in Podington

Three-day fundraising festival Daxtonbury returns to Podington this weekend.

Now in its 11th year, the festival runs from July 6 to 9 and will combine live music, country crafts and activities for all of the family. T

he line up features Chimes, Dirty Vertebrate, Sarpa Salpa, Toffees, Gewn and the Good Thing, Tinkers Lane, The Dirty Tales, Cavalcade, Hollowstar, Fellow Culprits, Mikyla Cara, Carl Orlander, Electric Black and Lunar Echos.

Organiser Dax Miller has dedicated the annual event to the memory of Chris Kelly who died in 2009. Last year £10,000 was donated to two local charities. This year will feature a larger site, more parking, spacious camp sites with ‘glamping’ options, a food village, beer tents and a cocktail bar. Three day tickets which include camping cost £40 or £15 for a day. Free for under 13s.