Bands gear up for festival in Kettering

KettFest is back this weekend for three days of arts, culture and music.

Venues across the town will be hosting events including The Thee Cocks, the Corn Market Hall, Kino Lounge, Kafe Bloc, the Alfred East Gallery, The Yards and the Market Square.

Run Your Tongue will kick off KettFest with spoken word at The Three Cocks on Thursday night. On Friday there will be performances by the Kettering Town Choir, the Seagrave Singers with The Abrahams playing at The Three Cocks.

The Fevers are playing at The Beeswing on Saturday with Hazeyjane playing at The Shirehorse on Sunday night. Schtum will also be taking over The Yards on the Saturday night for a mixture of reggae, ska, hard house, garage and jungle with dozens of DJs and MCs performing.

KettFest will be helping to raise money for The Air Ambulance service.

For full details visit www.kettfest.org