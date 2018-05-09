Bands and venues revealed for Twinfest in Northampton

The organisers of this year’s Twinfest have revealed details of the bands and venues which will be taking part in the festival.

The annual event sees bands from Northampton’s twinned towns Marburg in Germany and Poitiers in France joining local bands for gigs at across the town.

The opening on Thursday, July 26, will be at the Great Hall at the Guildhall in St Giles Street, with The Lamplighter, The Pomfret Arms, and The Black Price all hosting gigs on consecutive days through until Sunday, July 29.

On the opening night in the Great Hall, The Films and Hyll from Marburg and Mantras from Poitiers will be joined by Sarpa Salpa, The Barratts, Drinsipa and Keiron Farrow.

Organisers are still to reveal details of the following night at the Lamplighter, but on the Saturday, Twinfest moves to The Pomfrest Arms with music from 1pm. Joining the visiting bands will be Michael Kinder, Duncan Bisatt, Kilamojo, Deaf Trap, Deep Sea Mountains, Crybb, Kenneth Nash and Straw Horses. For its Sunday finale, Twinfest moves to The Black Prince in Abington Square with bands playing from 1pm, throughout the afternoon and into the evening. The line-up will include the Tom Rose And The Heathen Orchestra, Pieces, Yodaclub, The Keepers, Monarchs, King Purple and Skirt, with all three visiting bands again playing. Wristbands for Twinfest cost £6 and allow admission into all gigs. fb.com/twinfest.northampton