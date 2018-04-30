Arcane Roots revealed as Rocked Up’s Hootenanny headliners at Corby festival

Arcane Roots will headline the main stage at this year’s Rocked Up Hootenanny in Corby.

Organisers have revealed the London rock trio as well as a host of other acts which will play at the festival at Rockingham Motor Speedway in September.

Marc Collins from Rocked Up said: “We're extremely privileged to have the incredible Arcane Roots headlining our festival and their set will close the whole day’s proceedings.

“Also added to our line-up of bands on our main stage is hometown heroes ACODA.

“We have also added our headliner to our YUK tent in the shape of Jamie Lenman is best known as the singer, guitarist and songwriter for underground heroes Reuben.

“He has been tearing it up with solo releases since 2013 and his sophomore album Devolver is a post hardcore masterpiece which needs to be heard live.”

Other additions to the YUK tent include Bloody Knees and The Scruff while Cwidzy, Starboy, Strauss, Stanza Divan, Lloyd Luther, Exp and Normzilla have been added to the Hip Hop stage.

Mr Collins added: “Thank you so much to everyone who has already picked up their tickets, this is shaping up to be our biggest event to date and it's from the continued support of everyone who gets behind our live music events.”

Rocked Up’s Hootenanny is on Saturday, September 8.

Other acts previously confirmed include InMe, Pres To Meco, Palm Reader, Veins, Wars, King Purple, Sarpa Salpa, Monarchs, Skirt, Luna Rosa, People’s Army and Flame Griller.

There will also be live demonstrations from Adrenaline Alley.

General admission tickets are on sale now and cost £25 for adults, £10 for children under 16-years-old and free for under eight year olds.

For more details, visit https://goo.gl/ccah1N