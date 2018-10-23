Annual Ctrl Alt Fest Delete returns to Kettering venues

Ctrl Alt Fest Delete returns to Kettering this weekend for four days of live music taking place across three venues.

The annual event, originally set up following the cancellation of Alt-Fest in 2014, has become an established part of the town’s music calendar, with The Three Cocks, The Shire Horse and The Prince of Wales all hosting music this year.

It gets under way on Thursday, October 25, at The Prince Of Wales with Ross' MEGA Jam and special guests.

At The Three Cocks Inn, Run Your Tongue will feature Alex Gardner, Kezzabelle and an open mic session.

The following day, My Mate Dave, Family Of Noise and The Fevers will be playing at The Three Cocks Inn with Boy From The Crowd and Markus Reeves Brotherhood playing at The Shire Horse.

Cress, Bones Park Rider and Toucan will be joined by DJ Sonik at The Prince of Wales.

On Saturday, October 27, Goldwater, Solarise, P-Hex, Cameron Grace and James Watt and The Avenues are play at The Three Cocks Inn while The Abrahams, Boss Caine, Luna Rosa, Miyagi Car Was and Oddity Island play at The Shire Horse.

The Prince of Wales will be hosting Iron2Maiden, Unitra, and DJ Sonik.

The final day will see Thee Telepaths, Black Carrot and Multimorph playing at The Three Cocks Inn.

The Shire Horse will be compared by Rob Reeves and Chuck The Poet with music by Dem' Urban Foxes, Aldous Pinch, Hazeyjane, Hippolyta's Moon, Humblebee, Courtney Askey Band, Jacob Brathwaite, Matt Adams, Will Bates-Harrison, Sam Draper, Alex Gardner, Daniel Wardrop and Helen Verrill

There will then be an after show party featuring Punk Rock CAFD karaoke with Aunty, Lorna, Walpole and Ross.

Ctrl Alt Fest Delete is a free, non-profit festival and will this year be raising money for local organisation, Johnny's Happy Place.

Throughout the weekend, people will be able to donate at all of the venues.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/CTRLALTFESTDELETE