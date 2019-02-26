Andy C and CamelPhat to headline MK Arena electronic dance event

Drum ‘n’ bass superstar Andy C and dance duo CamelPhat will join other acts at the MK Arena in April for a two-day electronic music event.

Thousands of fans are expected to attend the ice rink at MK Arena which will be transformed into a 16,000sq ft dance floor with top level production for an explosive programme of clubbing events.

The event kicks off on Friday, April ,5 with BassJam presents Andy C.

The superstar drum ’n’ bass DJ will headline, fresh off the back of selling out Wembley Arena and a 13-week headline residency at XOYO.

He will be joined by the likes of Dimension, Darkzy, Problem Central, James Hype and FooR.

The following day will feature Grammy-nominated duo CamelPhat presents BLOW! with Andrea Oliva, Detlef, Eli Brown, Max Chapman and others.

The event marks a new partnership between MK Arena and events company Our Next Event - known as ONE.

The Sussex-based company is best known for staging events around the South East of England with brands like PierJam, Cafe Mambo, Garage Nation and many more.

Our Next Events director Oliver Ibrahim said: “We are aiming to develop MK Arena into one of the UK’s best electronic music event spaces.

“The ice will be covered to create a 16,000 square foot dance floor and the arena will be transformed with industry-topping production.

“The rear stand will be converted into a VIP viewing platform giving guests an elevated and amazing view of the arena.

“The side stands will be draped to transform the space and improve acoustics. This is just the beginning of what is set to be an exciting event calendar for Milton Keynes.”

Tickets cost £25 before fees for each day and available via www.skiddle.com

VIP tickets are also available for both events.

The MK Arena is in South Row, MK9. Music is from 9pm until 4am each day.

For more details, visit www.facebook.com/miltonkeynesarena.