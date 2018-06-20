All together now: The Farm headline Steelfest in Corby

Liverpudlian indie stalwarts The Farm are headlining Steelfest which takes place this Saturday at Corby Town Football Club.

They will be joined by dozens of other acts placing across four stages. It’s more than 25 years since The Farm released their million selling, chart topping album Spartacus in 1991. The group had eight top 40 hit singles in the UK including Groovy Train and All Together Now.

Despite disbanding in 1995, they reformed in 2011. They will headline the Grandstage Stage and be joined by Big Minds, Owaysis, The Fevers, Dirty Money, Solarise and Shadow On The Sun.

The ALT_Corner Tent will be headlined by Spitting Feathers, Family Of Noise, The Modern Age, Redneck Jesus, Stonepit Drive, Skirt and The 2Cans. There will also be music on the Bar Acousticque stage and in the Audio Unity Dance Tent. Tickets cost £10 for adults with concessions available.

steelfest.co.uk