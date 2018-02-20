Acts revealed for this year's Raunds Music Festival

The organisers or this year's Raunds Music Festival have revealed some of the acts which will play this year's event.

The festival runs from Thursday, May 3 to Sunday, May 6 and will begin on the Thursday with a song and tune session at The World Upside Down followed by Family Ceilidh with Ock n Roks at the Saxon Hall the following night.

The Saturday will feature music by the Raunds Ukulele Orchestra, A Different Direction, the Wellingborough Music School Folk Group, Vera Van Heeringen, CarterDolby, Mawkin and Granny's Attic.

The Sunday will feature music by the Raunds Choir, Steve Turner, Chris Quinn, False Lights and Greg Russell.

Early bird tickets which inlcude admission into all six concerts cost £45 before April 1. Concessions are available.

For more details visit www.raundsfestival.com