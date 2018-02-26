Acclaimed guitarist Chantel McGregor headlines at Corby venue

Guitarist and singer-songwriter Chantel McGregor will be previewing some of the songs from her forthcoming third album when she headlines Corn Market Blues this weekend.

McGregor released her latest album Lose Control in 2015 and is currently working on its successor. Her critically acclaimed debut Like No Other was released in 2011.

The former Leeds College of Music student was the college’s first student to achieve a pass mark of 100 per cent at BTEC with 18 distinctions.

She went onto achieve a First Class Honours degree in Popular Music.

Support is by the Tom Walker Trio.

All play Corn Market Blues at The Raven Hall on in Corby on Saturday, March 3.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £14 in advance before fees.

https://www.facebook.com/CornMarketBlues