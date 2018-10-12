Much loved West Side Story staged in Northampton

It is one of the most famous musicals of all time is to be staged by the Northampton Musical Theatre Company starting next week.

Following on from the success of staging both Sister Act and The Wizard of Oz recently, the group will stage the Bernstein and Sondheim classic West Side Story from Tuesday to Saturday October 23 to 27.

West Side Story

From the first notes to the final breath, West Side Story is one of the most memorable musicals and greatest love stories of all time.

Echoing the tale of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, Tony and Maria become caught between two rival street gangs, The Jets and The Sharks.

Their attempt to find love in the midst of a prejudiced and brutal city is still a poignantly relevant piece of musical theatre today.

The stirring score features many popular and memorable songs, including America, Tonight, I Feel Pretty and, of course, Maria.

Established 120 years ago, the company, previously known as Northampton Amateur Operatic Company, are twelve time winners of the Best Musical Award from the East Midlands region of the Nationa Operatic and Dramatic Association.

The story is one of the most famous with performances taking place across the United States of America and the UK since its first showing in 1957.

So successful was the musical that a 1961 film directed by Robert Wise was shot and won numerous academy awards.

A new version of the film is currently in pre-production with Steven Spielberg taking on the role of remaking the movie.

Performances take place every evening starting at 7.30pm with a matinee at 2.30pm on the final version of Saturday.

Tickets are priced from £11 to £23 excluding booking fees with concession rates and group discounts available.

For more details and to book tickets call the box office on 01604 624811 or alternatively visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.

Further information about the show and the group generally can be found by visiting www.northamptonmusicaltheatrecompany.co.uk.