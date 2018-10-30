Matranga to mark classic Far album with gig at Corby's White Hart

Jonah Matranga is back in the county next week as part of his UK tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of Far’s iconic album Water and Solutions.

While in recent years the US singer songwriter has pursued a solo career touring across the world with an acoustic guitar, to mark the album’s anniversary he is heading out with a full band.

Water & Solutions was released in 1998 and saw singer and guitarist Matranga joined by guitarist Shaun Lopez, bassist John Gutenberger and drummer Chris Robyn.

The post hardcore album was lauded upon its release and has gone onto be hugely influential, cited by acts including Thursday and Funeral For a Friend.

Water & Solutions followed Far’s second LP, Tin Cans With Strings To You in 1996 and despite disbanding around 1999, the band reformed in 2008, going on to release their fifth album At Night We Live. During their career, Far toured with the likes of Deftones and Incubus.

Outside of Far, Matranga has fronted numerous bands including New End Original, Gratitude and Onelinedrawing and also released albums as a solo artist.

His latest LP Me And You Are Two was released in 2014.

He recently released the book Alone Rewinding which he wrote about raising his daughter while making music for a living.

Earlier this year, Matrranga also launched a Kickstarter campaign to help fund the collection of rare and previously unheard material by Far which he found while digging through boxes as part of the working doing to celebrate Water & Solution’s anniversary.

Matranga headlines The White Hart in Corby on Friday, November 9.

Support is by Oxygen Thief and Veins. Tickets cost £8 in advance or £10 on the door.

He then returns to the region on November 14 to headline Firebug in Leicester.

Tickets for that show cost £11 before fees.

For more information, visit http://jonahmatranga.com