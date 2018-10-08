Mark King's Level 42 to bring jazz funk beats to Derngate

Level 42 will headline Royal & Derngate next week as part of their Eternity Tour.

In a career spanning almost four decades, Level 42 have sold in excess of 30 million albums and their back-catalogue includes the hits Lessons In Love, Something About You, Running In The Family and It’s Over.

While the band hasn’t released a few album for 12 years, they released the live album Sirens in 2015 the compilation Collected in 2016.

Mark King, front man and bassist, said: “We can’t wait to get on the road again in the UK in 2018, it’s always such a hoot, and our fans are always a joy to play to.

“The band is ever evolving, and reinvention, both musically and in the way we present ourselves, has become something of a tradition for Level.

“The Eternity Tour will be a chance for us to showcase this once again and we’ll be playing all our best material as well as some new tracks, and maybe a few deeper cuts too.”

Support is by The Blow Monkeys who released their latest album The Wild River earlier this year.

Tickets for the show on Saturday, October 13, cost £31.50 before fees. All seats are unreserved standing. Doors open at 7.30pm.

For more details and to book, visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk