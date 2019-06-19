Madness to bring their nutty brand of joy to Northampton

Madness are back in Northampton next week to headline Franklin’s Gardens as part of their 40th anniversary tour.

One of the top-20 selling UK groups of all time, the band will perform hits from their extensive back catalogue in front of up to 18,000 people at the home of Northampton Saints on Friday, June 28.

After forming in Camden Town in 1979, Madness went onto become one of the music industry’s best-loved and most-successful acts with hits including Baggy Trousers, It Must Be Love and House Of Fun.

Explaining about the band’s longevity and success, frontman Suggs said: “I think the reason we endure is that we genuinely do enjoy ourselves.

“From the very beginning you could see the joy in the early videos we made and hear it in the records.

“The fact that we were friends before this band started is key. I genuinely think the whole spark or art of craft and creativity was a by-product of our friendship. I think that’s what people feel. It’s a genuine experience.

“It’s not manufactured. I can’t ever remember being onstage and feeling fed up with the people around me.”

Combining the genres of ska, reggae, Motown, rock ’n’ roll and classic pop, the group’s ability to write songs that sparkle with the stuff of British life saw them spend 214 weeks on the UK singles charts during the 1980s – a record for the decade jointly held with UB40. Madness’ hits have left an indelible mark on British pop culture, with 15 of their singles reaching the UK top ten.

Support is by The Lightning Seeds. After bursting through during the 90s with tracks such as Pure, The Life of Riley and Lucky You, their biggest and hit came in 1996 with Three Lions.

Ticket prices start from £40, doors open at 3pm.

To book, visit axs.com and musicplussport.com.