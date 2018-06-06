Leading blues and country acts head to Wellingborough

The Castle is hosting blues stalwarts The Blues Band and a tribute to Glen Campbell next week.

The Blues Band were formed in the late 1970s by former Manfred Man frontman Paul Jones and bandmate Tom McGuinness who both shared a love of the same music. With just one change to the line-up, Jones and McGuinness still tour with legendary slide guitar man and singer Dave Kelly, bassist Gary Fletcher and drummer Rob Townsend. A stadium tour with Dire Straits and more than 20 albums followed. They Blues Band headline the Wellingborough theatre on Wednesday, June 13. Doors 7.30pm, tickets cost £24.

On Sunday, June 17, there will be a celebration of one of country music’s most influential artists, Glen Campbell. Performed by the GC Project, a group of musicians with a wealth of experience and musical talent, Remembering Glen Campbell is not a traditional tribute act, instead it is a performance that will explore and celebrate Glen’s wide-ranging career. Featuring classics such as Rhinestone Cowboy, Galveston and Wichita Lineman, as well as critically acclaimed later works from Meet Glen Campbell and Adios, the show will reflect on a career spanning 50 years and 70 albums. The concert also includes his part in The Wrecking Crew, the collective of musicians behind hits from people like The Beach Boys, The Mamas & The Papas and Ike & Tina Turner. Doors 7.30pm, tickets £19.50.