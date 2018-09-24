KT Tunstall to return to Northampton's Royal & Derngate as part of WAX tour

Brit and Ivor Novello Award winning singer songwriter KT Tunstall will headline Royal & Derngate next year as part of her UK and Ireland tour.

The singer, who is about release her sixth studio album WAX, will headline the Northampton venue on Tuesday, March 12.

This month KT released lead single The River, from her new LP which is out on October 5.

WAX was produced by Nick McCarthy, founding member of multi million selling band Franz Ferdinand, with co-production from duo MyRiot.

The album also features co-writing contributions from her frequent creative collaborator Martin Terefe and Kings Of Leon producer/ mentor Angelo Petraglia.

Drumming duties were from seasoned LA-based musician Denny Weston Jnr and guitar from longstanding friend and collaborator Charlotte Hatherley among others, with KT on guitar, synths and vocals throughout.

Following the success of 2016’s Top 10 album KIN, WAX is the second of a trilogy which explores themes of spirit, body, and mind.

This album focuses on the body, and our complex relationships with physicality.

KT Tunstall emerged in 2004 with Eye To The Telescope.

She has since released a further four critically acclaimed albums and her songs have been used everywhere from the opening credits of The Devil Wears Prada to Hillary Clinton’s 2008 campaign theme.

Recently KT has been awarded the Inspirational Artist gong at the Women In Music Awards.

She was chosen as the first ever female Grand Marshal to lead April’s annual New York Tartan Week parade.

In May she and Mike McCready, of legendary multimillion selling Pearl Jam, released a cover of Tom Petty’s huge hit single I Won’t Back Down with proceeds going to Pearl Jam’s Vitalogy Foundation.

KT has spent the summer touring worldwide with the likes of The Pretenders, Simple Minds and Barenaked Ladies.

Tickets are on sale now and cost £30.50 for standing or from £20.50 for seating. VIP packages are available.

For more details visit www.kttunstall.com and www.royalandderngate.co.uk