Kettering band Wishing Wolf talk about new album ahead of launch gig

Wishing Wolf released their debut LP Violet Fire this week and the Kettering five-piece are gearing up for an LP release show this weekend at the Prince Of Wales.

Wishing Wolf are bassist Jazza Wallace, singer Danny Ray Holmes, guitarists Ben Essam and Kyle Donnelly and drummer James Moodie.

Speaking about the album, Holmes said: “We’re all very happy with the record and how it's turned out, it's dead-on what we set out to write.

“The album has a running concept of heartbreak and loss, but not in such a dark, morbid atmosphere, more a half and half accepting tone.

“It's inspired from bands of the early 2000s, as well as heartbreak and life struggles everyone is familiar with.

“The lyrics have been written in metaphorical and poetic way, in hope that people can take their own story from it, and interpret it in their own way.”

Wishing Wolf formed in 2017, initially as a solo acoustic project for Holmes who decided to expand to a full band set up.

Violet Fire follows a series of singles and EPs by the band who mix alternative, pop punk and emo influences. It was recorded, mixed and mastered by the frontman.

Last month, Wishing Wolf released the single Closer from the album.

“A few of our favourites include the title track Violet Fire, this one's got everything we like in a track,” explains Holmes.

“Heavy parts, soft melodies, meaningful lyrics and orchestral parts too.

“Another is Take What You Can, Give Nothing Back. This one's probably the darkest and heaviest song on the album, it has riffs, breakdowns, a soaring chorus and is one of the most enjoyable to play.”

Support at the Prince Of Wales this Saturday is by Dead Restless and Get Your Head Straight.

Music from 7pm, admission is free.

Violet Fire is available via fb.com/WishingWolfUK