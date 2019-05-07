Kate Tempest announces Bedford date - here's how to get tickets

Kate Tempest will be playing a special festival warm-up show at Esquires in Bedford this month.

Tickets, which are expected to sell out within hours, go on sale tomorrow at 10am.

Tempest was born in London in 1985. Her work includes the plays Wasted, Glasshouse and Hopelessly Devoted and the poetry collections Everything Speaks in its Own Way and Hold Your Own.

She has released the albums Everybody Down and Let Them Eat Chaos, the long poems Brand New Ancients and Let Them Eat Chaos and the novel The Bricks that Built the Houses.

Her most recent collection, Running Upon the Wires, was released in September.

Tempest was nominated for the Mercury Music Prize for both her albums, for Best Female at the Brits 2018 and received the Ted Hughes Award and a Herald Angel Award for Brand New Ancients.

She was also named a Next Generation poet in 2014 and nominated for the 2016 Costa Book Award for Poetry.

Promoters The Pad Presents said: “One of their favourite artists is coming to the venue for a special All Points East Festival warm up show and we're honoured that Esquires has been chosen as the venue to host it.

“To say The Pad Presents are excited about this event would be a massive understatement.”

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 8, at 10am.

There will 50 physical tickets available from the Slide Record Shop, The Arcade Bedford, with the rest available online at www.seetickets.com/event/kate-tempest/bedford-esquires/1378651

The show is 14+ and under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

For more details, visit www.thepadpresents.com