Join Lulu in Northampton to celebrate her remarkable career

Celebrating 55 years since the release of her debut smash hit single Shout, Grammy-nominated Lulu heading to Northampton as part of her On Fire tour.

Packed full of hits including The Man Who Sold The World, Relight My Fire, To Sir With Love and Shout, On Fire sees Lulu recounting her remarkable life.

Now 70 years old, her career has outlasted many of her contemporaries, and her powerhouse performances have ensured a loyal following who come out year after year to witness a legend at work.

Backed by her band and a huge LED screen showing carefully selected personal and career defining moments, Lulu promises to have audiences sitting, standing, dancing, singing and laughing along to her amazing story that started in November 1948.

Singer, songwriter, actress, business woman and national treasure are all labels that have been attributed to Lulu, who has stayed the course when many have faltered.

Lulu: On Fire is at Royal & Derngate on Wednesday, October 23, at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost from £37 before fees.

Tickets for all shows at Royal & Derngate are available by calling 01604 624811 or online at www.royalandderngate.co.uk.