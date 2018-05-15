Ian McKellen screening comes to Northampton

The UK premiere of McKellen: Playing The Part, followed by a Q&A with Ian McKellen and hosted by Graham Norton, is broadcast live to the Errol Flynn Filmhouse in Northampton on Sunday May 27.

In Playing The Part, audiences will have the opportunity to celebrate one of Britain’s true acting icons on his birthday weekend.

Built around a 14 hour interview, Playing the Part uncovers McKellen’s story. From his upbringing living through the war, working through repertory and West End theatre, to becoming a pioneering stage star, coming out and being a leader in the campaign for equality, to his mainstream film breakouts. It features a wealth of never-before-seen archive material, including diaries and personal thoughts.

The screening starts at 3pm. Tickets can be booked by visiting www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com