Kettering's Lighthouse theatre and others are hosting a number of shows that the kids are bound to love.

Here are all the shows coming up with details of where and when. You can buy tickets from the Lighthouse theatre's What's On page.

Families can choose either a 1pm or 3.30pm showing of their favourite Mr Men and Little Misses on stage at the Lighthouse theatre.

Featuring well known pop songs and musical numbers, Fairy Muddled needs the audience's help to work out which princess will marry Prince Charming. The show will be on twice, at 12pm and 4pm in Kettering's Lighthouse theatre.

The Lighthouse's pantomime this year will be a classic, Cinderella. More information about tickets and show times throughout the pantomime's run can be found on the Lighthouse's website.

Sprocket and Dibs will need the audience's help at the Masque theatre in Barton Seagrave to find Santa's sleigh in time for Christmas. You'll even get the chance to have a photo with Santa himself! The show will be at 11am and 2pm.

This two-act ballet adaptation of the classic will be perfect for fans of the film and little ballet dancers. The show received four stars from WhatsOnStage.com and will be at the Lighthouse theatre at 7.30pm.

This play is an adaptation of the same Hans Christian Andersen story that inspired Frozen, so it's perfect for any children still singing 'Let it go'! The performance at the Lighthouse theatre is at 2.30pm or 5pm.

Peter Pan is a classic tale and this adaptation features music bound to captivate children and parents alike. The show will be performed at the Lighthouse theatre at 7.30pm, with an additional 2.30pm show on Saturday.

The new year of 2020 will be the Year of the Rat, the first in the 12-year cycle of the Chinese zodiac and to mark the special occasion, the Lighthouse theatre will be hosting Chinese acrobats, jugglers and more. The show starts at 7.30pm.

Coinciding perfectly with half-term and providing an afternoon of entertainment as the three billy goats trip trap over the bridge. It's an interactive show that will start at 1pm.