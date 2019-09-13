Hear new Pulled Apart By Horses songs at Bedford gig

Leeds quartet Pulled Apart By Horses will be previewing material likely feature on their fifth album at Esquires this month.

The band is out on a UK tour which heads to the Bedford venue on Sunday, September 29.

Writing on their official Facebook page, the band said: “So we’ve got an album’s worth of new material we’ve been carving away at.

“Rather than dive straight into the studio, we’re taking it on the road…around the UK to give you folks a preview. Of course, we’ll throw in a few golden oldies too.”

Formed in 2008 out of the ashes of various bands in their home town, they have embarked on relentless tours around the world and stopping only to make 2010's infectious self-titled debut and its snarling 2012 follow-up Tough Love.

Third LP Blood embraced their love of psychedelic cinema in 2014 with The Haze following in 2017.

Lead singer Tom Hudson said: "We’ve always been that band that are ‘too heavy for the indie kids, and too indie for the heavy kids’, but it’s quite cool that people don’t really know where to put us, because it means no-one can easily slap a genre name upon us.

“We have the freedom to just be who we are.”

Support at Esquires is by Baba Naga.

Tickets cost £11 in advance before fees via seetickets.com or from Esquires Bar and Slide Record Store with no booking fees.