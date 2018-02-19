Hamlet heads to Northampton

The Royal Shakespeare Company takes Shakespeare’s searing tragedy of murder and revenge on a national tour in 2018.

Hamlet comes to Northampton's Royal & Derngate from Tuesday February 27 to Saturday March 3

A student is called home from university to find his life turned upside down. He had the world at his feet, but now everything has changed. Who can be trusted, who can be believed?

Sent by the ghost of his father to avenge his brutal death, Hamlet’s mission to expose the truth is a perilous journey of madness, murder and lost love. What will ultimately become of a young man sent to kill?

Following a critically acclaimed run in Stratford-upon-Avon in 2016, rising star Paapa Essiedu plays the title role in a riveting and contemporary take on Hamlet.

For tickets call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk

