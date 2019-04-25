Ginger Snaps to headline New Boots stage at Northampton Music Festival

The organisers of this year’s Northampton Music Festival have announced details of the first acts which will play when it returns in June.



The New Boots stage, which will be in the courtyard of the NN Contemporary Art in Guildhall Road, will be headlined by Northampton’s Ginger Snaps.



Joining them will be The Big Dirty, Leo Robinson, Anonymous and XOV, Phantom Isle, GoGo Loco, Kinships and Kian Russell.



The line-up has been curated by New Boots website co-founder Phil Moore.



Mr Moore said: “New Boots is a space online to celebrate the best of the Northants music scene.



“When I was asked to be involved by the director Graham Roberts it felt like a very natural fit.



“The line-up is meant to reflect the range of talent in and from the county really.



“You’ve got different types of hip-hip/electronica from Ginger Snaps, Leo Robinson, Anonymous, XOV and Kinships.



“We have rock covered with The Big Dirty, GoGo Loco and Kian Russell, and some indie from Phantom Isle.”



In keeping with recent years, NMF will feature stages across Northampton town centre catering for a range of genres. The festival is free.



Talking about the venue, Mr Moore said: “The venue is one of the best NMF has to offer.



“That gallery courtyard is a really pleasant spaces in the town centre which feels under-utilised.



“I’d hang out there every weekend in summer if there was something on.”



The Northampton Music Festival is on Sunday, June 16.



Music is on the New Boots stage from midday until 7.30pm. Admission is free.



The courtyard will also feature street food with Maule Collective running the bar.



The full festival line up is due to be announced in the coming months. Visit www.northamptonmusicfestival.co.uk for more details.