Ginger Snaps announce Roadmender gig and reveal EP and album plans

Ginger Snaps will be headlining the Roadmender in Northampton in May as part of their first full UK tour.

The project of singer songwriter Jay Brook, Snaps are also poised to release the EP Snapccident in the coming weeks and have been working on material for a debut album.

Looking ahead to the tour, Brook said: "I'm massively looking forward to it, if getting a little stressed about the organisation of it.

"It's early as well. No one does a year of a band and then decides to do an 11-date tour.

"People might say I'm a bit silly, but I just wanted to go out and do it.

"The Northampton date is massively important, I really hope people come out and have a bit of a boogie with us."

Jay will be taking the full Ginger Snaps band on tour which features former ACODA guitarist Jake Crawford, singers Stacey Pierre and Nicole Obiefuna, bassist Dan Battison and James Kelly - DJ Minimal, on decks. Drumming duties will be split between Jay Russell and Ally Wilkinson.

"I'm good at putting songs together, but I'm the worse musician in the band," Brooks jokes.

"I'm so lucky to have the people I've got doing this with me.

"Jake is an amazing guitarist. Live, you can't take your eyes off him - which is annoying as the frontman.

"I've been doing vocal practise with Stacey and Nicole recently and they've been giving me 'that' look of, 'We know what we're doing, why are you trying to tell us how to sing?'

"There is no one other than Dan I'd allow, or trust, to play bass.

"The basslines are actually really hard in Ginger Snaps.

"They're old soul basslines and he treats them like they're nothing, he's the most amazing bass player."

Ginger Snaps combine infections guitar hooks, hip-hop beats, huge pop choruses and have been championed by the likes of BBC, Radio X, Virgin and Absolute radio stations as well numerous magazines including DIY.

Past single Number Crunching was recently nominated in the Best Produced Record category of this year’s Unsigned Music Awards.

The nomination came days after the release of their latest single The Modern Man.

Gingers Snaps' live set will feature the new songs Close To You and their latest single.

However, Brook explained there's more new material in the pipeline.

"We're going to be putting a new EP out in less than a month now," he explains.

"That will have two new songs on which we're not even doing live at the moment and all the previous singles. The EP is called Snapccident which is a bit of a play on words.

"The nice thing about music now-a-days is we can just stick it out when we want to do it.

"We're not far away from having an album of unreleased music as well.

"I'm working with Dan Gatreau quite a lot and I want to get an album out this year."

Returning to the forthcoming run of gigs, Brook added: "I think it's going to be really good for us as a band to play a run of dates and get really tight.

"I really think we're doing something no one else is. We're doing stuff where we've got a live DJ playing big tracks in between our tracks and it's going to be more like a club night than a gig.

"It's a weird thing Snaps.

"When we get a crowd of people and we see them react, it's special.

"I want to see the reaction of a bunch of people in Glasgow and see if the same happens to the crowd when we play in London."

Ginger Snaps kick off their tour on Tuesday, April 24, in Glasgow and will play the Roadmender on Sunday, April 29.

They are also playing Liverpool’s Sound City, Brighton's Great Escape and Newcastle’s Hit The North festivals.

Tickets are now on sale via Livenation.co.uk and Ticketmaster.co.uk