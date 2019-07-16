European musical talent heads to Northampton for Twinfest

Twinfest returns this month with venues across Northampton hosting gigs featuring a mixture of homegrown talent and acts from France and Germany.

The four-day annual event sees Northampton welcome acts from twinned towns of Marburg and Poitiers.

Visiting from Marburg this year are Cressy Jaw, Oclaire and The Bazouka Groove Club.

Full Fiction and The Aries will be heading to Northampton from Poitiers.

Paul Brown, one of Twinfest’s organisers said: “We’re all really looking forward to Twinfest.

“We’ve got a great line up featuring some of the best bands from across Northampton as well as some great acts from our twinned towns.

“Twinfest is the highlight of the music calendar in Northampton and we hope it’s going to be a great weekend of music.”

Twinfest kicks off on Thursday, July 25, at The Lab with sets by Full Fiction, Bazouka Groove Club, Cressy Jaw, The Aries and Oclaire all playing. Music is from 8pm.

The following day, Northampton bands get in on the action with The Barratts, Krankhead and The Vincent Vega Band all joining Full Fiction, Cressy Jaw, Oclaire and The Aries at The Lamplighter and Deaf Trap, The Keepers and Joe B Humbled joining the Bazouka Groove Club at The Garibaldi.

Bands will be playing downstairs from 8pm and upstairs from 9.15pm at The Lamplighter and from 8pm at The Garibaldi.

On Saturday, Andy Hawkins, Jacks Vs Hotdog, Fossilheads, Jono and the Uke Dealers, Kings Gambit, The Mental Straights, Tom Rose & The Heathen Orchestra and King Purple will join The Aries, Full Fiction, Bazouka Groove Club and Cressy Jaw at The Pomfret Arms.

Music is from 12.15pm with headliners Cressy Jaw playing at 11pm.

The final day of Twinfest on Sunday, July 28, is at The Black Prince where Phantom Isle, The Jackal Nine, Baby Lung, Death Alley Drivers, Duncan Bisatt and Dan Plews will join The Aries, Oclaire, Cressy Jaw and Bazouka Groove Club.

Music is from 1pm with headliners Phantom Isle playing at 10pm.

Admission into each Twinfest show is £3 or £5 for a weekend wristband.