Corby funfair starts tonight - here’s what you need to know

Steven’s funfair is rolling into town for another fun-filled week of rides, games and as much candy floss as you can eat.

The Spring Fair takes place every year in Abington Road fields.

The rides open at 6pm tonight (Friday, May 10) and stay open until late.

Then, an official ribbon-cutting will take place with the mayor of Corby tomorrow (Saturday, May 11) at 2pm and then the rides will remain open until late in the evening.

Sunday (May 12) sees the fair open from 2pm until late.

If you’re on a budget then the best time to go is from Monday, (May 13) until Friday (May 17) when the fair will be open from 6pm until 7pm for crazy hour when all ride prices are reduced. Normal prices resume from 7pm until late.

Scream if you wanna go fastwr

Then on Saturday and Sunday next weekend (May 18 and 19) the fair will open at 2pm each day and close late in the evening.

Steven’s funfair has been visiting Corby for around 65 years - first at the Stewart and Lloyds ground in Occupation Road and in more recent years at Abington park.

Police officers will be patrolling Corby funfair to provide reassurance to local people and to prevent anti-social behaviour from spoiling the fun.

And bring your wellies - as it’s written in the stars that as soon as the fair rolls into town, the heavens will open!