Barton Seagrave dance show promises to be funky

A youth dance company will perform to throwback beats when their new show kicks off next month.

Bodyrox Dance Company is bringing 'Bodyrox in Funky Land' to The Masque Theatre in Barton Seagrave, promising funky dance to a boom box and some old school vinyl.

Creative director Leah Waterfield said the family show will feature "jaw-dropping" performances showcasing break dance, street dance, contemporary dance and more.

She said: "Empowering people through dance is so important to us.

"We know that children and young adults who train with us are listened to and supported in a safe environment which keeps our youths navigated away from the streets.

"Our annual shows are a big production. We've been working on Funky Land for the past few months with our team and dancers aged from three to 21 who we are just so incredibly proud of.

"We would be so grateful to anyone who would love to help us create bigger audiences across both shows which really shows our students we are celebrating their excellence and achievements on something they have all been working so hard on."

The show is at the theatre at 7pm on Saturday, November 30, and 2pm on Sunday, December 1.

Tickets are £10 or concessions at £8 and are available at the box office on 01536 414141 or found online at www.masquekettering.co.uk.