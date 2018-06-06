Enjoy some big hugs with the Teletubbies in Northampton

They have been icons of television for the past 20 years and now the Teletubbies will return with their first ever live show.

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a captivating stage show full of love, laughter, music and big hugs, as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland when the show comes to Northampton's Royal & Derngate later this month.

Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo- Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world, which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.

Young audiences will have the opportunity to join in and enjoy beloved features from the TV series along with brand new songs by BAFTA award-winning composer, Mani Svavarsson.

Teletubbies Live has been created and adapted for the stage by Richard Lewis, who has also created and directed the hugely successful Peppa Pig Live shows.

The show is produced by leading children’s theatre team, Fiery Light, in collaboration with licensor DHX Brands.

Featuring full-sized Teletubbies characters, bright colours, puppetry, movement, songs and actions,

Teletubbies Live is the perfect show for introducing young children to the fun and magic of theatre.

Richard said about the show: “What is particularly exciting for me is to be able to have the opportunity to give such well-known characters new stories and adventures. In transporting these characters from the TV to the stage they are able to connect with the audience in a way that they are never able to do from the television set. For the children to be able to be in the same room as their heroes is a genuinely exciting experience.”

However Richard is keen to point out there are several challenges in bringing the colourful characters to the stage.

He said: “The biggest challenge of putting the show on stage is to ensure that you retain sufficient authenticity from the television that the entire Teletubby world is recognisable.

“The characters must look like they are on the TV, they must speak like them and they must live in the world which reflects the one that the children are used to.

“Beyond that, there are the logistical problems of maintaining performers in their costume for long periods and being able to move around the stage with limited vision and hearing.

“The show has to be structured to provide rest points and opportunities for set changes that don’t conflict with the Teletubbies world.”

But the show has led to new stories and characters.

Richard added: “We introduced a new character, Sam, who takes us through the Teletubbies world discovering all the characters that you see on the TV. Po finds a door in which she discovers dancing flowers, teddy bears and a whole lot more. Tubby toast, as you would expect, is flying all over the place, the children play hide and seek with the Teletubbies as well as creating their own songs. The show wouldn’t be complete without a Tummy Tale… And sure enough one turns up at the end.

Naomi Slater, who plays Sam, is enjoying her time on the show. She said: “I interact with the audience and together we go on a journey into Teletubby land.

“The reaction from audiences has been brilliant. It’s lovely to see the children loving the Teletubbies and joining in with the songs and dances, and for a lot of them it’s their first visit to a theatre show, which is very special!

It can be seen on Saturday and Sunday June 16 and 17. For tickets call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk