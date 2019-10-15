Eighties favourites Hue And Cry headline Northampton venue

Scottish duo Hue And Cry heading to the Roadmender as part of a tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of their album Bitter Suite.

Brothers Pat and Greg Kane caught the public’s attention in the late '80s with a string of chart hits, including Labour Of Love and Looking For Linda.

Their pop sound was not to last, however, as in the '90s they took an experimental turn, and demonstrated their abilities to slip in and out of a multitude of styles, including jazz.

After the six albums of exploration they went their separate ways before reforming in 2005 – going on to release 2008’s Open Soul.

Their most recent album Pocketful Of Stones was released in 2017.

They headline the Northampton venue on Saturday, October 19.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £18 before fees.