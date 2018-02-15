Northampton store looking for the biggest chocolate fan

Heavenly Desserts is searching for Northampton’s biggest chocolate fan this February to send, along with their partner, to Europe’s home of Chocolate in Brussels to join an artisan chocolate workshop and create their own delectable chocolate treats.

To become part of Heavenly Desserts latest product development team, dessert fans from across the region have been invited to simply check in at their local Heavenly Desserts store on Facebook before the end of the month.

“This is not just about winning a chocoholic’s dream trip but is also a chance for dessert fans from the region to design their own combinations that we can influence the planning of our next range of desserts and sweet treats,” said Yousif Aslam, managing director of Heavenly Desserts.

The winners of the chocoholic’s dream trip to Brussels will not only include the flights, and hotel for two nights at the spectacular Hotel Le Plaza, Brussels, but also the chance to learn the art of chocolate making at specialist Chocolate Workshop designed to bring out their artisan creativity as a chocolatier.

“On their return, the winners will then be invited to bring back their new-found passion and chocolate designs to challenge our artisans at Heavenly Desserts to a ‘battle of the chocolates’,” adds Yousif.

Eden Falkner, Heavenly Desserts new store opening manager in Northampton, added; “We think that Northampton has the best taste-buds in the country when it comes to desserts, and are therefore hoping that they will bring back new and innovative ideas to challenge and refine our next chocolate dessert experience.”

To find out more about Heavenly Desserts visit www.heavenlydesserts.co.uk/facebook-competition/ or to enter, visit the Northampton store located on 229-231 Wellingborough Rd and check in through their Facebook Page.