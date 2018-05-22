Dougie Poynter brings Ink. band to the Roadmender

Alt-rock trio INK. head to the region this weekend on the back of a series of sold out shows across the UK.

The band headline the Roadmender in Northampton on Sunday, May 27, and play the Kasbah in Coventry the following night before bringing their tour to an end at the Craufurd Arms in Milton Keynes on May 29.

Founded in 2017 by former McFly member Dougie Poynter and Todd Dorigo, the line-up was completed with the addition of drummer Corey Alexander.

INK. draws from a variety of influences ranging from The Rolling Stones, Nick Cave, and Nirvana to the writings of Alan Ginsberg and Jack Kerouac.

The band’s debut four track EP Heaven is out now and features the tracks Heaven, Fever, Symphony Woman and Back To The Noise. Dorigo’s voice and intricate guitar work, coupled with the rhythm section of Poynter’s melodic bass lines and Alexander’s epic drum sound, blend their influences into a maelstrom of rock.

Tickets cost from £8. Visit www.inkwashere.com for more details.