Duston Players have been performing shows for more than 70 years including thrillers, pantomimes and comedies.

And two of these genres will come together for their latest show entitled Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime running from Wednesday to Saturday May 16 to 19.

He is back to face his greatest ever challenge, as he attempts to unravel a plot with more twists in it than, well, a really twisty thing.

Who is the mysterious Doctor Short, and why did he marry a warthog?

Has he murdered his fourth wife - or did she murder him first?

Has he really got two daughters called Sabrina, or is one of them telling porkies?

Where is Frank the taxi driver? And just what was the Pope doing in the woods?

And, perhaps most importantly of all, why is there a lamppost in the living room?

These are just some of the questions facing the world’s most famous dick, as he gropes for the answer to the perfect crime, groping some of the suspects along the way.

Alistair Way​ makes his directorial debut for the group, after his turn as co-director for Blackadder’s Christmas Carol which was on the stage last year. Inspector Drake features Jonathan Whalley​ as Drake, Georgios Gounaropoulos​ ​as Sergeant Plod, Tina Hartley​ as Sabrina Short, Claire Hamilton​ as Miss Short and Si Wolfenden​ as Dr Short.

The show contains some instances of strong language, suggestive humour and a lot of

silliness.

Duston Players have been serving the Duston community in Northampton for more than seven ecaeds and are an amateur dramatics group who perform three shows every year.

Entirely self-funded,

the group also raise money for the Berrywood Charitable Fund to support the work done by

Berrywood Hospital in Duston.

Doors for the show will open at 7pm with the performances starting at 7.45pm each evening.

Tickets for David Tristram’s comedy Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime​ at Duston Community Centr are £8 excluding booking fees which apply if they are bought online.

For more details visit 07464 89017 or www.dustonplayers.org.uk.