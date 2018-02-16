Cilla Black musical heads to Northampton

This heart-warming musical adaptation of the ITV mini series is coming to Northampton next week.

The show is based on the early life of Cilla Black by BAFTA award winner, Jeff Pope (Philomena, From the Cradle to the Grave, Mrs Biggs). It can be seen at the Royal & Derngate from February 20 to 24.

The story follows the extraordinary life of the ordinary teenage girl from Liverpool, Priscilla White, and her rocky, yet incredible rise to fame. By the age of just 25 she was recognised as international singing star

Cilla Black.

Starring in the title role is Kara Lily Hayworth, who beat thousands of hopefuls in nationwide open auditions for the coveted role. She said: “I never thought I would get it when I auditioned, but it really is something special.

“I was lucky enough to bump into her while I was shopping at 12 and she stopped for an autograph. I told her that I wanted to get into show business and she said it was a tough industry but she didn’t discourage me from doing it.” But she has fortunately found a lorra lorra footage in research for the role.

Kara said: “There was a lot of footage of her on YouTube which was actually really useful.

“Especially as the rehearsal time for this show was only two-and-a-half weeks.

“Fortunately, Cilla’s eldest son is also the executive producer of the show and he has been very enthused with the show when we started the tour in Liverpool.

But did Kara watch the ITV series in preparation for the role?

She said: “I saw the series when it was on the television originally but after getting the part I didn’t go back and rewatch it because I wanted to do my own thing with the part.

“My favourite part of the show is the end of act one when she sings Anyone Who Had a Heart.

“It is such a big moment for her and it is Cilla’s first number one, so it is a real tipping point for her and it is when she starts to become the big star that she will become.

“It is a beautiful love story at the heart of it with some great music.”

It also reunites Andrew Lancel with the role of Brian Epstein, which he played on stage to great critical acclaim in Epstein – The Man Who Made The Beatles. He has also appeared in Coronation Street and The Bill.

Tickets are priced from £17. For more details visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk or call the box office on 01604 624811