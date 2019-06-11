Celebrate Northampton's musical legacy with new album and live show

Have Guitars…Will Travel is back for another night of live music ahead of this weekend’s Northampton Music Festival and a new CD compilation.

The Sound Of Northampton Volume 2 - The Spring Gardens Session 1961-67, is available from Spiral Archive and features 10 bands and 27 tracks recorded at the legendary Spring Gardens Studio. It is accompanied by a 16-page booklet.

The CD features The Apex, Barry Noble & the Sapphires, The Tornadoes, Tony Sands & the Drumbeats, Brian Perry & the Deltas, Johnny Kaye & the Kossaks, Blues 5, The Homelanders, The Hatricks and Phoenix.

This Saturday’s gig at the Picturedrome will feature music by Phoenix and The Homelanders, who will be joined by K3 Rock, Sleep Walkers, Jumpworld and The Travelling Wilbys.

The show has been organised by Derrick Thompson, Richard Digby and Tony Tutchener and will feature Wilby Meadows as MC.

Mr Thompson is the author of the book series, Have Guitars…Will Travel.

Four volumes have been written charting the Northampton music scene. Volume One covers 1957 to 1966, Volume Two 1967 to 1979, Volume Three 1980 to 1987 and the latest volume 1988 to 1996.

Each book also charts national and international bands that visited Northampton through these years from Cliff Richard & the Shadows, The Beatles and The Rolling Stones in the 1960s, through to The Stone Roses, Oasis and Blur in the 1990s.

Derrick will be signing copies of his latest books and the new CD will be available.

All proceeds from this CD album will be used to support the bands at the gig.

Music on Saturday, June 15, is from 4pm, admission is free.

The night before, Spiral Archive’s Alex Novak will be hosting a HGWT event at The Lamplighter with live music from The Marabar Caves, Venus Fly Trap and Pat Fish.

