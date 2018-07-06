Cast announced for Kinky Boots ahead of Northampton premiere

The actors getting their kinky boots on have been revealed when the musical with Northampton origins makes its debut in the town later in the year.

The UK tour of the award winning musical will start at the Royal & Derngate in Northampton with award winning Callum Francis taking the lead role of Lola. Paula Lane, best known for her role as Kylie Platt for Coronation Street, will play Lauren and Joel Harper-Jackson portrays Charlie.

Also joining the Kinky Boots cast will be Demitri Lampra (Don), Adam Price (George) Helen Ternent (Nicola) who will be accompanied by Charlie Allen, Nicola Avino, Lizzie Bea, Joshua St Clair, Connor Collins, Daniel Conway, Shaun Dalton, John Dempsey, Niki Evans, Mary Fox, Scarlet Gabriel, Damon Gould, George Grayson, Portia Harry, Joshua Lovell, Jacob McIntosh, Chileshe Mondelle, Alfie Parker, Fred Smiley, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Andy Watkins and Jason Winter.

The tour will open at at Northampton on Wednesday September 19, returning to the home of this heart-warming British story.

With a book by Broadway legend and four-time Tony® Award-winner Harvey Fierstein (La Cage aux Folles), and songs by Grammy® and Tony® winning pop icon Cyndi Lauper, this joyous musical celebration is about the friendships we discover, and the belief that you can change the world when you change your mind.

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Charlie Price is struggling to live up to his father’s expectations and continue the family business of Price & Son.

Joel Harper-Jackson also starring in Kinky Boots.

With the factory’s future hanging in the balance, help arrives in the unlikely but spectacular form of Lola, a fabulous performer in need of some sturdy new stilettos.

Kinky Boots at the Adelphi Theatre has become a favourite with UK theatregoers having won three Olivier Awards for Best New Musical, Best Costume Design and Best Actor in a Musical for Matt Henry who played Lola.

Kinky Boots also won the London Evening Standard BBC Radio 2 Audience Award for Best Musical as well as three WhatsOnStage Awards for Best New Musical, Best Actor in a Musical and Best Choreography.

For tickets or more about the show, call the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.