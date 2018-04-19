Carry on with British comedy in Northampton

It has been 60 years since the Carry On films exploded on cinema screens but a new show in Northampton will not just be celebrating that anniversary.

Northampton based Next Page Productions will perform Funny Faces looking at the lives of Joan Sims and Sid James from Thursday to Saturday April 26 to 28.

The opening night in Northampton also falls on the day that Sid James died 42 years ago. There will be a free glass of bubble for the audience to raise a toast to Sid James and to celebrate his life.

Performed as two one-person plays, Funny Faces features company founder and Northampton based actress, Caroline Nash, as the First Lady of Carry On, Joan Sims in SIMply Joan, which tells the relatively unknown story of this British icon.

The second play features Steve Dimmer as Sid James in Wot Sid Did. Sid is in his dressing room prior to his last ever performance as he takes stock of his life, particularly his lost love, Barbara Windsor. Both plays walk the tightrope of being simultaneously poignant, funny and touching.

Funny Faces is written by Steve Dimmer, a Northampton based actor, magician, writer and children’s entertainer who has written over 20 theatrical pieces for children and over 10 full length theatrical works. He has won awards for his close up, childrens and cabaret magic and has performed all over the British Isles.

Caroline has produced 4 previous tours and has acted for both theatre and television. She was the Winner of the 2014 Northamptonshire Come Dine With Me, and returned to take on winners from other regions in Come Dine Champion of Champions in which she was praised by Birmingham’s Michelin starred chef Glynn Purnell. She recently appeared in BBC2’s ‘My Country; A work in progress’ directed by the National Theatres Artistic Director, Rufus Norris.

Steve and Caroline are both extremely excited about bringing this new show to local theatres, as this will be the first time that they have worked together in almost 30 years.

Tickets are now available by visiting www.nextpageproductions.co.uk or alternatively www.playhousenorthampton.com/playhouse-extras.