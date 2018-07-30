Broadchurch actress heads up cast for The Lovely Bones premiere in Northampton

The world premiere of The Lovely Bones coming to Northampton at the start of the next month has added one of the stars of the ITV crime drama Broadchurch.

Charlotte Beaumont, who played Chloe Latimer in the drama series, will star as Susie in the adaptation of Alice Sebold's best selling novel. The stage adaptation can be seen from Saturday September 1 to 22.

The unique coming-of-age tale captured the hearts of readers throughout the world when it was first published in 2002. An unforgettable story about life after loss, The Lovely Bones achieved critical acclaim and became an instant bestseller across the world, winning the Indies Choice Book Award for Adult Fiction 2003.

The Lovely Bones tells the story of young Susie Salmon, who is just like any other girl. She wants to be beautiful, adores her charm bracelet and has a crush on a boy from school. There’s one big difference though – Susie is dead. Susie can only observe while her family cope with their grief in their different ways.

Her father, Jack, is obsessed with identifying the killer. Her mother, Abigail, is desperate to create a different life for herself. And her sister, Lindsay, is discovering the opposite sex with experiences that Susie will never know. Susie is desperate to help them and there might be a way of reaching them.

Joining Charlotte in the 10-strong ensemble cast in the Made in Northampton is Jack Salmon who appeared in the National Theatre's production of War Horse. He plays Jack Sandle. Alongside them is Emily Bevan (The Haunting of Hill House, Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse) as Abigail Salmon, with Ayoola Smart (The Taming of the Shrew, Shakespeare’s Globe) as sister Lindsay. The cast is completed by Pete Ashmore as Len Fenerman/Samuel, Bhawna Bhawsar as Ruana Singh/Franny, Susan Bovell as Lynn/Mrs Flanagan, Natasha Cottriall as Ruth Connors/Buckley Salmon, Keith Dunphy as Mr Harvey and Karan Gill as Ray Singh/Principal Caden.

The adaptation has been penned by Bryony Lavery’s who has created the Tony award nominated Frozen which is to be revived on the West End stage in spring. Bringing The Lovely Bones to life on stage is director Melly Still, whose credits include the acclaimed Olivier and Tony Award-nominated production of Coram Boy (National Theatre and Broadway).

The Lovely Bones is co-production with Birmingham Repertory Company and Northern Stage, in association with Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse. Tickets – priced from £12.50 – can be booked by calling the box office on 01604 624811 or visit www.royalandderngate.co.uk.