Bedfird and Milton Keynes dates for Mallory Knox

Mallory Knox have announced a headline tour which will head to two venues in the region later this year.

The band play MK11 in Milton Keynes on October 4 and then Bedford Esquires on October 13.

Both gigs will follow the release of their new self-titled LP which is out on August 16 via A Wolf At Your Door. New single White Lies was out last week.

Singer and bassist Sam Douglas said: “This tour will take us back to a lot of places we haven't visited in years and in some cases to places we've never played before.

“It's gonna be great to get back out there and finally show everyone what we've been working on for so long.

“We've been waiting a long time to release new music that really represents what we are about now.

“The album was recorded over four different sessions and White Lies was the last song we wrote for the record.

“I feel like it's the song I've always wanted to write and collectively we're all very proud of it.”

Douglas is joined in Mallory Knox by guitarists Joe Savins and James Gillett and drummer Dave Rawling.

Anyone pre-ordering the album in the next two days will receive a code to access a special pre-sale link from Wednesday. Tickets go on general sale on Friday.

For more details, visit www.malloryknox.com