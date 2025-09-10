Pop-rockers T’Pau to headline Roadmender in Northampton next week

Carol Decker from T'Pau

Pop-rockers T’Pau return to the region next week to headline the Roadmender.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fronted by Carol Decker, T’Pau rose to fame during the late 1980s and are best known for their hits including the number one single China In Your Hand, Heart and Soul and Valentine.

The band, which also includes original member Ronnie Rogers, released their debut album Bridge Of Spies in 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The record went four times platinum in the UK as well as gold in Canada and Germany.

It was followed by three further albums before the band disbanded in the early 1990s.

However, Decker and Rogers reformed T’Pau in 2013 for a 25th anniversary tour and they have continued to play live.

While their latest album, Pleasure & Pain, was released in 2015, T’Pau have released numerous singles in recent years, the most recent being last year’s Miles And Miles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Decker featured on ITV’s The Masked Singer.

T’Pau headline the Northampton venue on Thursday, September 18.

Tickets cost £25 in advance before fees via https://www.theroadmender.com/event/t-pau/