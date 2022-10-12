Frank Turner to return to Roadmender in Northampton next spring

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls.

Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls will return to the Roadmender next year.

The acclaimed punk rock musician will headline the Northampton venue on Monday, March 6, 2023, more than eight years since he last headlined the venue.

Turner has released nine studio albums in his 17-year solo career, the most recent of which, FTHC was released this year and became his first number one hit on the UK Official Album Chart.

Frank Turner performing at Cropredy Convention in 2019. Photo by David Jackson.

His previous four albums have all peaked at number two or three in the charts and he has sold more than a million albums worldwide – scoring three gold-certified albums and one silver status.

Since playing his first solo gig in 2004, former Million Dead frontman Turner has played almost 2,700 gigs across the world.

His biggest UK headline shows include London’s O2 Arena and Wembley Arena.

He has performed at almost every UK venue from tiny clubs to stadiums and was even chosen by Danny Boyle to perform at the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympic Games.

Turner has previously headlined the Roadmender in 2014 and 2011 as well as Fairport’s Cropredy Convention in 2019.

Turner recently completed the ambitious 50 States in 50 Days tour – the first non US citizen to do so and his award-winning four day festival, Lost Evenings, just finished in Berlin.

The city-based, multi-venue event will be in California in 2023.

During the pandemic, Turner raised more than £200,000 for struggling grassroot music venues with his weekly series of livestreams.

This resulted in him winning the Music Venue Trust’s award for Outstanding Achievement for Grassroots Music Venues.

He has also won two AIM Awards, one Kerrang! Award and has been nominated for numerous NME Awards.

Support at the Roadmender will be by The Lottery Winners and Wilswood Boys.

