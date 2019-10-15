2-tone favourites The Selecter to play in Northampton

The Selecter are on their 40th Anniversary Tour and headlining the Roadmender on Tuesday next week.

The band will be playing an extended, hit-rich set with some added live favourites and surprises.

They will also be joined for a few songs by vocalist Rhoda Dakar who will also play a DJ Set to open the show.

The Selecter are led by Pauline Black and co-fronted by original member Arthur ‘Gaps’ Hendrickson.

Black is one of few women in the 2-Tone scene and often referred to as the Queen of Ska.

Not only a crucial figure in the music community, Black is also a published author, gifted actress and a celebrated style icon.

Fans are promised the anarchic passion that fuelled Selecter gigs during the original 2-Tone era, with more drive than ever.

The Selecter continue to release new music, charting new albums in the UK in the last couple of years.

Rhoda Dakar’s career began as lead vocalist with The Bodysnatchers who toured with The Selecter.

The Bodysnatchers first single was double A-side Let’s Do Rocksteady with Ruder Than You.

Rhoda also later sang and collaborated with The Specials.

2-Tone was born out of Coventry and the Midlands in the late 1970s and also featured the bands The Beat, The Specials and Madness.

Doors open at 7.30pm, tickets cost £25 before fees.