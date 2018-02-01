10 things to do in Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up in Northamptonshire

1 PANTOMIME

Mother Goose, St Albans Church Hall, Northampton,

from now to February 3

This family-friendly show is being performed by the Charity Players of Northampton. Tickets are £7 for adults, £3 for children and under-4s free, with the money being donated towards a number of local charities

01604 412327 / 01604 810322

2 THEATRE

Mamma Mia, Royal & Derngate, now until February 3

Set in a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA. Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

3 THEATRE

Brief Encounter, Playhouse Theatre, Northampton, from now to February 3

Laura, the respectable suburban wife, and Alec, the idealistic, married doctor, meet in a station buffet, fall passionately in love but are doomed never to find fulfilment. David Lean’s iconic 1945 movie, Brief Encounter, was written by Noel Coward and was

based on one of his one-act plays, Still Life, written a decade earlier.

www.playhousenorthampton.com

4 MUSEUM

Witch Hunt, Manor House Museum, from now until June 2

The infamous witch from folklore both frightens and fascinates us, yet behind this image lies a story of paranoia and persecution.

This exhibition looks at some of the political and social views which led to several

hundred witch trials between 1500 and 1800 and their devastating results.

www.kettering.gov.uk/museums

5 THEATRE

White Feather Boxer,

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 2

This new play is about the most courageous of movements and the bravest of sports. Jimmy is an ex-champion boxer and a conscientious objector who stood up for peace through two world wars and even aged 70, still sees the good in people, striving to teach dignity, discipline and self respect to any young person who visits his gym.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

6 COMEDY

Upfront Comedy, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 3

Comedian-turned-Teletubbie, John Simmit,introduces the superstar housewife, Mrs Barbara Nice plus Kane Brown, Andy White and Gerry K to provide laughter.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

7 COMEDY

Funhouse Comedy, Bugbrooke St Michaels FC, February 3

Steve Royle, Barry Castagnola and Mundo Jazz will aim to make the audience laugh.

www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

8 THEATRE FOR CHILDREN

Teletubbies UK Live, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough, February 3-4

Join Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po in a show full of love and laughter as they explore the magical world of Teletubbyland. Look out for the Tubby Phone, Noo-Noo and Sun Baby in a fun, bright and safe world which captures young children’s imaginations and encourages them to explore the world around them.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Of Mice and Men, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, February 5-10

This is the story of George and Lennie, two migrant ranch workers who dream of owning their own ranch. Still relevant to modern times, it is a moving portrayal of threatened friendships and dreams during difficult times and explores what it really means to be human.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Numbered Days, The Core at Corby Cube, February 7

This award-winning new play from local company Theatre In Black follows Rebecca and Charlotte as they fall in love 5,000 miles apart. It is a stark look at love in the digital age, challenging the question of whether love really can overcome anything.

www.thecorecorby.com

