10 things to do in Northamptonshire

Here is our guide to some of the events coming up across Northamptonshire

1THEATRE

A Passage to India,

Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 18-20

The advice was harsh but clear... and Aziz ignored it. Now he lies in jail on a charge of sexual assault. Forster’s masterpiece poses a question more urgent today than ever: how can we love one another in a world divided by culture and belief? It is the last few performances made jointly with the theatre’s in production team.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

2PANTOMIME

Sleeping Beauty, Castle Theatre, Wellingborough,

January 18-20

Music, dancing and comedy tell the well-known story of the princess who was cursed by the bad fairy to prick her finger and die, but in true pantomime style the good fairies overrule the spell, giving a wonderful happy ending.

www.castletheatre.co.uk

3 FILM

All the Money in the World, Errol Flynn Filmhouse, Northampton, January 19-25

This thriller follows the kidnapping of 16-year- old John Paul Getty III and the desperate attempt by his devoted mother Gail to convince his billionaire grandfather to pay the ransom. When Getty Sr. refuses, Gail attempts to sway him as her son’s captors become increasingly volatile and brutal.

www.errolflynnfilmhouse.com

4 COMEDY

Screaming Blue Murder, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 19

The comedy club returns after the Christmas break in an attempt to shift the January blues. Brendon Burns, Iszi Lawrence and

Matthew Osborn will provide the entertainment.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

5 MUSIC

Chicago Blues Brothers, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, January 19

The award-winning spectacular is Europe’s biggest and best-loved production of the Blues Brothers. The show presents the best material from the original Blues Brothers movies and is packed full of songs by legends such as Aretha Franklin, James Brown, Otis Redding, Ray Charles, Tina Turner.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

6 COMEDY

Rolling in the Aisles, Kettering Arts Centre, January 20

The venue’s comedy club makes a return for the new year with George Egg as the headline act.

He has been described as a Tommy Cooper for the 21st century and has supported the likes of Jack Dee, Mickey

Flanagan and Lee Mack on tours.

Don Woodward and Tony Vino are the other comedians on the line-up.

www.ketteringartscentre.co.uk

7 DANCE

Birmingham Royal Ballet, Royal & Derngate, Northampton, January 20

The company presents an Evening Of Music And Dance, featuring popular orchestral classics alongside ballet highlights. The company’s acclaimed orchestra, the Royal Ballet Sinfonia, share the stage with the dancers.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

8 MUSIC

The Big Band – with Five Star Swing, Lighthouse Theatre, Kettering, January 21

The unique Five Star Swing Band show – as featured at London’s Leicester Square Theatre. Swing-along with songs from Glenn Miller, Sinatra, Basie, Ella Fitzgerald, jazz and blues.

www.lighthousetheatre.co.uk

9 THEATRE

Mamma Mia, Royal & Derngate, Northampton,

January 23-February 2

Set in a Greek island paradise, a story of love, friendship and identity is cleverly told through the timeless songs of ABBA. Sophie’s quest to discover the father she’s never known brings her mother face to face with three men from her distant romantic past on the eve of a wedding they’ll never forget.

www.royalandderngate.co.uk

10 THEATRE

Jersey Boys, Milton Keynes Theatre, January 23-February 2

Jersey Boys tells the true life story of four boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own unique sound, and sold 100 million records worldwide. It features many hit Four Seasons songs, including Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, Big Girls Don’t Cry.

www.atgtickets.co.uk/miltonkeynes